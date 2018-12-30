New details emerge from quadruple homicide in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO – As the family, friends and neighbors of the Kasten family struggle to cope with the murder of Kate, Zoe, Jonathan Kasten and their grandmother Jane Campbell; the St. Charles Police Department and St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are still investigating the circumstance of the fatal shootings.

The murders occurred Friday night just before midnight in Whetstone Drive. Officers from the St. Charles Police Department were summoned to a house for a shooting call. Officers arriving on the scene noticed a suspicious white Chevrolet Silverado in the driveway running as a man entered the vehicle and left. Officers put out a description of the vehicle, and it was sighted by officers a couple of miles from the residence on Whetstone Drive. They followed the pick-up truck until it stopped at Cheshire and Muegge. Officers demanded that 46-year-old Richard Emery show his hands, but he exited the vehicle with a handgun and fired at the officers striking the police vehicle 8 times. Officers returned fire and Emery fled on foot into a wooded area.

Authorities at the residence on Whetstone Drive entered the home and discovered four individuals shot. Three had died at the scene and one was in critical condition. That person later died at the hospital from their injuries.

Police have identified the victims as 8-year-old Zoe J. Kasten, 10-year-old Jonathan D. Kasten, 39-year-old Kate Kasten and her 61-year-old mother and children’s grandmother Jane Moeckel.

The suspect, Richard Emery, then attempted to carjack a woman telling her, “I gotta get out of her!”. He then stabbed her in the torso several times but failed to take the vehicle. The carjacking victim gave police a description of Emery’s clothing before being transported to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The Major Case Squad was activated to aid in the manhunt for Emery. Around 7:30 am Saturday a caller told officers that Emery was at a nearby Quik Trip and was bleeding heavily. Officers arriving on scene took Emery into custody after they found him in a bathroom suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

While in custody at the hospital he was advised of his rights and was asked by detectives about the location of the handgun and knife he had used. He told officers that he had tossed the gun while crossing Muegge Road and ditched the knife in the grass on a car lot near the Quik Trip.

During his conversation with detectives, Emery asked if the lady was ok? Officer said, “The lady you tried to carjack?”. Emery replied, “yes”.

Later Emery asked of the officers at the hospital if they were the ones he had shot at and received an answer of no, but they were friends of the officers. Emery than asked, “Did I hit any of them?”, apologizing for shooting at them.

Using information from Emery, both the handgun and knife were recovered.

Richard Emery has been charged with 15 felony counts that include: murder, armed criminal action, and assault.

During the press conference Saturday, St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said, “This is the worst example of a domestic violence case”.