Candlelight vigil held New Year’s Eve to remember homicide victims

ST. LOUIS - On a night usually set aside for celebrating, some are in pain. A vigil is being held Monday, New Year’s Eve, to remember all the murder victims in St. Louis from this past year.

Families Advocating Safe Streets will hold its 27th Annual New Year’s Eve Candlelight Service at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ located at 1500 North Union Boulevard at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

It`s a heartbreaking and annual ritual remembering those who lost their lives to violence and a New Year’s event that organizers would prefer not to put on.

The candlelight ceremony will include a reading of the names of those killed and call for an end to the violence. Elected officials, law enforcement and the families of the homicide victims will attend.

For the last three years homicides in St. Louis County and its municipalities have gone up, with each passing year setting a record. In 2016 there were 38 homicides. That number jumped to 55 in 2017. With a few days left in 2018 there have been 58 homicides.

In 2018, there have been 186 homicides in St. Louis City. At this same time last year the city had 205.