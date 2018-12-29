× Investigation underway in officer involved shooting in Washington County MO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – A Washington County Missouri deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Simpson Road around 9 pm.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen tells Fox 2 that a male suspect was hit multiple times in the shooting. He was transported to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy involved in the shooting was unharmed and has been a member of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for 3 years.

An investigation is ongoing.