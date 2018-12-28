Normandy police search for dog who viscously attacked toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Luckily, she’s holding strong.

Howard's dad, Donte, says she had just arrived at her great-grandmother’s house on Wooddale Lane near Bermuda Road in Normandy when the family spotted an unknown dog in the area.

At the time, the dog showed no signs of aggression, but to get it away her father shook a coat. That is when the dog lunged at the toddler, bit her in the face, then ran away.

Relatives then rushed her to the hospital.

The search for the dog continues; it is described as being stocky with white and tan markings.

If you may have seen this dog or know anything, you are encouraged to call the Normandy Police at 314-385-3300.

Family members say the two-year-old is not complaining of pain, but she is scheduled to see a plastic surgeon Friday.