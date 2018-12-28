KPLR Surprises 2018 Tools For Teachers Winners With Extra $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KPLR surprised its 2018 Tools For Teachers winners with an extra $500 from Weber Chevrolet.

KPLR solicited nominations for its Tools For Teachers program each month throughout 2018, where the winners would appear on-air during KPLR’s Noon show and receive their $500 check.

As an extra way of thanking the teachers, the station invited all 2018 winners back to be recognized by Skip Weber of Weber Chevrolet. During the segment, Weber surprised all the teachers with an additional $500.

Teachers in-studio:

January 2018 - Jill Holloway, Antonia Elementary | Fox C-6 School District – January winner

April 2018 - Bonnie Getz, Becky-David Elementary School | Francis Howell School District

May 2018 - Jerry Cannon, Wentzville Middle School | Wentzville School District

June 2018 - Danielle Butler, Oak Hill Elementary School | St. Louis Public Schools

August 2018 - Alison Nixon, Rogers Middle School | Affton School District

September 2018 - Mary McDevitt, New City School

October 2018 - Caitlyn Gillman, Bayless Elementary School | Bayless School District

November 2018 - Stephanie Pulse, Summit Elementary School | Collinsville Community Unit School District 10

December 2018 - William Laycock, Granite City High School | Granite City Community Unit School District #9

Others:

February 2018 – Kevin Acra, Dupo High School | Community Unit School District 196

March 2018 – Kathleen Danzo | Lift For Life Academy

July 2018 – Marleigh Francois | New Life Academy