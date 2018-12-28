Fox 2 reporter Bonita Cornute retiring after 35 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, Fox 2/KPLR 11 says goodbye and happy retirement to one of the pillars of our news station – Bonita Cornute.

Bonita has been reporting and hosting programs on KTVI since 1983. Most recently, she worked as the station’s community affairs reporter, profiling the organizations in our area making a difference in the lives of children and adults.

Bonita produces, shoots, writes, and edits stories about groups like BackStoppers and Variety The Children's Charity.

She got her start as producer and host of a program called “Turnabout,” a weekly public affairs magazine show about inspirational people and events who help make St. Louis a great community.

Bonita would later move to general assignment reporting, enabling her to cover all kinds of stories.

She was the Contact 2 reporter from 2010 to 2016. People turned to Bonita for help with contractors, repairmen, scams, you name it. Her years of work looking out for citizens earned her the Common Good Award from Legal Services of Missouri.

Two years ago, the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists presented Bonita with the Living Legend Award.

Bonita’s given just as much of her time to the community off-the-air as well. She’s a member of the Archway chapter of The Links, Inc., Iota Phil Lambda sorority, and she’s involved in the Teresa Griffin Trunk event for college-bound students.

Bonita will be remembered for her love of St. Louis, her smooth delivery, and her award-winning journalism.