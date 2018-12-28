× Authorities find dog that attacked toddler; animal in quarantine

NORMANDY, Mo. – The dog that bit a 2-year-old girl in the face earlier this week has been located.

The child, Dionne Howard, is recovering with some injuries to her face after the attack.

Dionne was at her great-grandmother’s house on Wooddale Lane in Normandy on Sunday when the family noticed an unknown dog near the home.

Family members attempted to scare the dog off but instead, the animal lunged at the Dionne, bit the toddler’s face, then ran away.

Relatives rushed Dionne to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Doctors stitched her face and used leech therapy in their treatment. She was released from the hospital on Christmas Day.

Normandy police said the dog was identified and taken into quarantine Friday afternoon. Police did not specify where the dog was being kept.

The owner of the dog has not been located.