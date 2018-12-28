38-year-old in custody following robbery at US Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Frightening developments in south St. Louis Friday afternoon as police tracked a brazen bank robber.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, crashed car at Jefferson and Chouteau shortly after 12 p.m.

The robbery happened at the U.S. Bank at Gravois Plaza. At first, the suspect might have thought he’d gotten away clean with all that money he stole from the bank about three miles away.

According to police, the suspect pulled a gun on the bank security guard and then a teller. The suspect demanded a teller put money in a trash bag. The teller complied and the suspect took off with less than $5,000 in cash. However, the money included a tracking device.

Officers near the bank at the time were quickly on the suspect’s trail. When police attempted to stop the car, the suspect continued his getaway but crashed.

Police arrested the man and found the stolen money along with his gun.

No one was hurt.

The FBI has been alerted.

The suspect remained locked up Friday night with charges pending. Police did not release his name.