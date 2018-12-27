St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the elephant’s 26th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There's a big birthday bash at the St. Louis Zoo Thursday, December 27.

Raja the Elephant turns 26 years old and the zoo is having a party, weather permitting.

Visitors are encouraged to sing Happy Birthday to Raja when he receives special presents at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s celebration featured all Raja’s favorites, like peanuts and popcorn, as well as some surprises; after all, Raja loves a little junk in his trunk.

There will also be a super-sized birthday card visitors can sign.

Raja was the first Asian Elephant born at the zoo and is the father of three female calves.