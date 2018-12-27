× Report: 2020 NHL All-Star Game coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Enterprise Center has been selected to host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

The news was first reported by Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

The Blues will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game @Enterprise_Cntr, league sources have told @TheAthleticSTL. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 27, 2018

St. Louis hosted previous All-Star Games in 1970 and 1988.

The league is expected to make the announcement at the upcoming Winter Classic on New Year’s Day.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was evidently impressed with the recent renovations to the Enterprise Center. He toured the arena back in October.

And St. Louis hosted the Winter Classic in 2017 as the Blues topped the Blackhawks 4-1 inside Busch Stadium. The league considered the event a major success.