Prosecutors say mom concealed daughter’s diabetes for years until she died

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged an Alton woman Thursday with intentionally denying medical treatment for her daughter's diabetes, eventually causing the child's death.

Amber Hampshire was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of her 14-year-old child, Emily.

Prosecutors and police believe Hampshire first learned of her daughter's diagnosis in 2013 when Emily was just 9 years of age but took measures to conceal the diagnosis and withheld treatment and medication.

“If treated, it would be absolutely survivable. This death was completely senseless,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

Emily died November 1, 2018 after paramedics were dispatched to the family's home in the 300 block of Brentwood Boulevard in Alton. The girl was not breathing and had gone into cardiac arrest. Emily was taken to a hospital in Alton and then airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis where she died.

Gibbons said Emily almost died in February 2018 from diabetic ketoacidosis, yet her mother continued to hide her daughter’s diabetes.

“Amber Hampshire had all of the information and all of the resources available to take care of this and instead chose to conceal it from even the closest family members,” he said.

Even Emily's own father was kept in the dark.

“There were so many supportive people around this family and around this young girl, who would've stepped up and helped," Gibbons said. "I have no words.”

Search warrant documents show a list of items seized by police, revealing Amber Hampshire received medications and supplies to treat her daughter's diabetes back in February but disregarded them.

Gibbons said no one knows why. He added that it does not appear to have anything to do with religion.

“Investigators looked into that angle and I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that’s a claim or defense in this case. I think there will be substantial evidence to the contrary,” he said.

“I pray for this family. I pray for this father and sibling, and her grandparents, and everyone around her, her church and her school, that they can find some peace through what must be really shocking news today.”