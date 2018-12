Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating two shootings in south St. Louis that left one dead.

According to investigators, the two victims were shot within a block of each other around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim who died was shot in the head on Hickory Street at Jefferson Avenue.

The second shooting victim was found a block away on Rutger Street Jefferson. Police haven’t given an update on the victim's condition at this time.

There is no word on a motive or suspects.