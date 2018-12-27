Missouri man charged with posting revenge porn of ex in her neighborhood, online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. - An extreme case of revenge porn has landed a man in jail and a family in turmoil.

The definition of revenge porn is "revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet, typically by a former sexual partner, without the consent of the subject in order to cause them distress or embarrassment."

A Parkville woman said she is a victim of all of that.

“It’s mortifying. I don’t take my children anywhere. I haven’t seen my children in 7 months,” said Katherine Galbraith, who believes she is protecting her children from the devil.

The mother of two said she was separated when she met 40-year-old Andrew Snyder at the Price Chopper in Parkville. It was a chance meeting that would ruin her life.

"He is just a really scary individual," Galbraith said. "It was a really bad idea."

The two dated for just a few months when Galbraith decided to reconcile with her husband.

That's when Snyder allegedly created a website, posting naked pictures of Galbraith he stole from her home. Then he advertised the site on banners hung outside of her husband's workplace and across the entrance of her Northland subdivision.

Snyder also allegedly passed out fliers stating, “I’ll do what your wife won’t,” including Galbraith's phone number and address, saying she's a prostitute.

“All of my identifying information on it,” Galbraith said. “I had people ringing my doorbell with the flyers in their hands trying to get appointments. It has been awful."

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said what Snyder allegedly did is a crime.

"This is some really terrible stuff to try to get back at a woman who at one point he apparently had a brief relationship with," he said.

In May, Missouri became the 39th state to pass a law making revenge porn illegal.

Snyder has been charged with the crime of non-consensual dissemination of private messages with the intent to harass the victim. It's a felony and carries a possible 7-year prison sentence if convicted.

Before the Missouri Legislature took this step, all prosecutors could do was file charges for stalking or harassment.

"But I will tell you that those cases were difficult to prove because you were trying to force a round peg into a square hole using crimes put in place before the internet even existed," Zahnd said.

Galbraith said she and her husband have been fired from their jobs because of these incidents. She said the harassment continues, and her family has to move.

Snyder will be in court for the revenge porn charge Jan. 15. He has also been charged with disturbing the peace for an incident where he allegedly tried to run over Galbraith's 11-year-old son.