Missing St. Charles teen could be headed to Tennessee with male acquaintance

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Police Department has alerted area law enforcement and now seeks the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old teenage girl.

Police say 17-year-old Savannah Lee Dalske was last seen Thursday, December 20, 2018, at her home on Meadow Wood Court. She’s described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. It believed that she may have her dog with her.

Authorities say she may be heading to Tennessee with a male friend in a blue four-door 2010 Mazda 2 with Missouri license plate UP2-B0R.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000 or Detective Kevin Knobbe at extension 4465.