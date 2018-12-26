× Women in stolen car lead police on chase, crashes on McKinley Bridge

ST. LOUIS – An overnight police pursuit led to a crash on the McKinley Bridge Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers chased two women in a stolen vehicle around 1:00 a.m.

The responding officers were able to place spike strips on the McKinley Bridge near the Illinois side.

The stolen car crashed after the car tires blew out.

Police say the two women refused medical treatment and were arrested at the scene.

No word on what caused the chase.