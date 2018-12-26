× Stepson charged with hiding body of Ste. Genevieve County murder victim

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A 20-year-old Park Hills man was charged Wednesday for hiding the body of a Ste. Genevieve County man who was murdered and hidden in a storage locker.

According to a spokesperson for the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Aaron Armantrout was located on Monday, December 17. His body had been placed in the trunk of his BMW and the vehicle left inside a storage shed in Potosi.

Prosecutors charged Armantrout’s wife, 41-year-old Susan Armantrout, with his murder. Investigators believe Susan shot and killed Aaron the weekend prior inside their home. Authorities said Susan had plotted Aaron’s death for several months.

On December 20, authorities determined Susan Armantrout’s friend, Angel Senter, helped her transport and abandon Aaron’s body. Senter was charged at the time with the abandonment of a corpse. On December 26, prosecutors filed an additional charge against Senter for tampering with evidence.

In addition, investigators believe Anthony Skaggs helped move Aaron’s body and hide him in the storage locker.

Skaggs, who was identified as Aaron Armantrout’s stepson, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. His bond was set at $25,000.