JENNINGS, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon a two men were shot at a fast food restaurant in Jennings.

The shooting took place at the Rally’s in the 6700 block of West Florissant Avenue.

The victims went to the Jenning s police station for assistance and were transported to a St. Louis hospital just after 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis County Police are investigating the shooting.