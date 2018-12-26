SSM Health Medical Minute: Winter sports safety

ST. LOUIS – An increase in ankle, wrist, and thumb injuries are what are the most common injuries during the winter months.

“I’ve seen a lot of injuries this year so far, with a lot of elderly people falling from not really taking care of their driveways, making sure they’re clear,” says Dr. Christopher Palmer, an orthopedic surgeon at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

Winter injuries among young people come from skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. Dr. Palmer says any swelling and bruising should get immediate attention.

“Immediately I would ice it up, compress it, maybe take some Ibuprofen. Biggest thing is elevating the extremity, trying to get the swelling out, cause a swollen limb or swollen body part that hurts is going to hurt worse if it stays swollen. Then get in to see someone as quickly as possible,” he says.

Dr. Palmer also warns to be prepared for snow on the slopes or driveway.

“Shovel your snow and put ice melt down if you’re doing any sort of outdoor activities. Make sure you wear the proper protective equipment like helmets and braces and things of that matter, like padding,” he says.

