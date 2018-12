× Semi driver swerved to avoid deer, hit curb instead

ST. LOUIS – A semi-truck crashed in Hazelwood Wedsnday morning when trying to dodge a deer in the road.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on McDonnell Boulevard.

The truck ended up on a curb damaging the fuel tank and leaking fuel into a nearby ditch.

Crews responded to inspect for damage and cleanup.