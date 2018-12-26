Multiple fire departments called to Metro East junkyard fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, IL – Around 7:45 pm Wednesday night a fire broke out at an Alorton Illinois Junkyard in the 3900 block of Bond Avenue. The blaze quickly grew into a 4-alarm fire activating a call for mutual aid in St. Clair County for additional fire equipment and personnel from surrounding fire districts.

Chief Douglas from the Alorton Fires Department told St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons that the fire was too dangerous for firefighters to enter with they arrived on the scene as gas tanks on vehicles and propane tanks in the junkyard were exploding. Firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance and set-up two ladder trucks on the perimeter to put water on the blaze.

It's believed that along with vehicles on the lot, several structures on in the junkyard were destroyed by the fire.

Currently, firefighters seem to be getting a handle on the fire, which has become more of smoky fire with tires on vehicles still burning.

Fire departments expect to at the fire overnight to make sure it doesn’t flare up.

No one was injured by the fire.

An investigation has been started to determine the cause of the fire.