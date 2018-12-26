Man fatally stabbed during domestic dispute in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - A domestic disturbance led to the fatal stabbing of a man Wednesday in St. Charles.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the disturbance in the1700 block of Lynbrook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old father of five stabbed in the chest inside the home, according to St. Charles police.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the incident and the victim was taken to the local hospital where he died.

We are told his wife is being questioned at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

More details will be posted as this story develops.