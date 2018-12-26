× Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s offering ‘Women in Leadership’ scholarships

ST. LOUIS – There is scholarship money available for four Missouri and Nebraska high school girls if they apply now.

Outdoor retailers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, together with the Harry and Reba Huge Foundation, will be awarding $40,000 for ‘Women in Leadership’ scholarships.

Scholarships will be awarded to women who graduate high school in the spring of 2019 and plan to attend college in the 2019 fall semester. Applications are due by Tuesday, February 12, 2019.