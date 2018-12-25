× Innocent bystander wounded in shooting at Ferguson gas station

FERGUSON, Mo. – A man remains hospitalized in serious condition after being shot Monday evening at a gas station.

According to Interim Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr., the shooting took place shortly after 9:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 in the 10300 block of W. Florissant Avenue.

Police learned the victim had pulled up to a pump and got out of his car to get his gas. He was talking to a person in another car when suspects in a third vehicle arrived and started shooting.

McCall said investigators do not believe the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.