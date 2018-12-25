Chinese restaurants, movie theaters and skating rinks welcome business on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - While just everything was closed Christmas Day, there were a few places that were happy to welcome your holiday business.

Inside Hunan Star on Manchester Road, the usual holiday tradition packed the parking lot.

“We have nothing else to do and we don’t want to cook," said Jarvis Myers, who was waiting with his family to be seated.

For some families, it’s a must every year on Dec. 25.

“We have lived out this way for thirteen years and so we don’t have much family in town," said Myers.

For some other families, it’ll be a new tradition on Christmas Day.

“We haven’t done it before but we think we will make it a tradition," said Andy Magnusson.

For restaurant Manager Tammy Chen being busy on Christmas Day is an understatement, but she said she was happy about the business coming in.

“It goes up every year and it gets busier every year," said Chen, "and every year we run out of chairs and this year we ran out of spoons and ran out of menus.”

And the slightly warmer temperatures were an added Christmas gift for families hanging out at Steinberg's skating rink in Forest Park.

“I’m going to sleep well tonight because I’m sure my back will be hurting tomorrow<' said Al Stith.

Chinese food and skating are not the only post-Christmas traditions people were observing.

Getting out of the house for some laughter at the movie theater maybe as fun if not more as opening presents.

“It’s just much more fun when you talk about what kids remember," said Jennifer Jacklin who was about to see the movie 'Mary Poppins' with her family at Marcus Des Peres Cine. "You remember the things you did together and not so much as the presents that you got that you played with for a day.”

The ice rink has extended hours from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.