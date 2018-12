2018 Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Christmas break means prep basketball tournaments, and a big one kicks off December 26th at Meramec Community College. The 2018 Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament features three of the top ten teams in the latest Post-Dispatch boys large school rankings. Webster Groves is the number one overall seed followed by McCluer North and three seed DeSmet. Wednesday's first tip is set for 4:30 p.m. with a full slate of games starting at noon Thursday until championship night

on New Year’s Eve. The full slate of games is listed below.

Wed 12/26

4:30: Lift for Life vs. Parkway West

6:00: Eureka vs. Troy

Thurs 12/27

Noon: Kirkwood vs. Vianney

1:30: Mehlville vs. Lindbergh

3:00: Webster vs. Parkway West

4:30: DeSmet vs. Ritenour

6:00: Marqutte vs. Lafayette

7:30: McCluer North vs. Troy

Fri 12/28

Noon: Loser of Kirkwood vs. Vianney and Mehlville vs. Lindbergh

1:30: Loser of DeSmet vs. Ritenour and Marqutte vs. Lafayette

3:00: Webster vs. Lift for Life

4:30: McCluer North vs. Eureka

6:00: winner of Kirkwood vs. Vianney and Mehlville vs. Lindbergh

7:30: winner of DeSmet vs. Ritenour and Marqutte vs. Lafayette

Sat 12/29

Noon: Third place Pool A vs. winner of game 9

1:30: Pool B vs. winner of game 10

3:00: Second place Pool A vs. game 13 loser

4:30: Second place Pool B vs. game 14 loser

6:00: First place Pool A vs. game 13 winner

7:30: First place Pool B vs. game 14 winner

Sun 12/30

1:30: game 9 loser vs. game 10 loser

3:00: game 15 winner vs. game 16 winner

4:30: game 17 winner vs. game 18 winner

6:00: game 19 loser vs. game 20 loser (third place)

8:00: game 19 winner vs. game 20 winner (championship)