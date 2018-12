× Police pursuit ends with crash in north St. Louis; 2 hospitalized

ST. LOUIS – A police chase ended with an accident overnight in north St. Louis.

The chase began in Hillsdale around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

According to authorities, the suspect crashed into a minivan at Lotus Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

Information on what caused the police pursuit has not been released.