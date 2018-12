× Fire guts two-story building on 20th Street in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire gutted a two-story vacant building on North 20th Street and College Avenue Monday morning.

Crews were called around 6:00 a.m., the 2000 block of East College Ave.

Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox Helicopter flew over the scene were a building enveloped in smoke.

The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.