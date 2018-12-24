× Fairview Heights police search for stolen box truck

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Fairview Heights are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-foot box truck that was stolen from a rental lot overnight.

The theft occurred Sunday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the Grand Rental Station in the 5600 block of N. Illinois Street. The suspect, an unidentified man, broke out the driver’s side window to get inside and broke the ignition to start the truck.

Police described the box truck as a white, 1999 Ford E-350 with Grand Rental stickers. The vehicle had Illinois license plates 86178D.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the box truck is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100. Police have cautioned people should not approach the vehicle if they come across it.