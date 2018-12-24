× Charges filed in December 2016 murder case

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 33-year-old Pevely man Monday for the murder of a local music promoter.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, the body of David Bewig Jr. was discovered in his vehicle in the 5500 block of Etzel in the early morning hours of December 9, 2016.

Following a lengthy investigation, homicide detectives identified and apprehended a suspect – Darin Schmidt.

Prosecutors charged Schmidt with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Schmidt was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.