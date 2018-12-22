West County hotel closes to clean water system, after 2 contract Legionnaires’ disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A legionaries scare in west St. Louis County has a hotel shutting down during one of the busiest times of the year.

The parking lot is empty at the Marriott West hotel on a holiday weekend when you`d expect it to be packed with guests. That`s because officials are trying to disinfect the water system at the hotel.

This comes after the Missouri Department of Health said two unrelated guests; who stayed here at the St. Louis Marriott West; were diagnosed with Legionnaires` Disease. Initial tests showed Legionella bacterium DNA in some samples of the water taken from the hotel. Further testing is being done to confirm initial testing.

For now, the hotel chain has decided to close while they flush the water system with disinfectant.

Guests and staff are expected to return on Sunday.

The health department advises anyone who develops symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of their stay to see a doctor.