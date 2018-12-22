Visitors in downtown St. Louis take in the Braggin’ Rights game and Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The holiday season is in full swing and that means it’s time for the Braggin’ Rights game.

“The tigers are going to dominate,” says a Mizzou fan.

“Hopefully the Illini will pull it out tonight,” says an Illini fan.

It’s all on the line for the annual Braggin’ Rights game as the Mizzou Tigers take on the Fighting Illini.

“I came last year. It was a disappointment. But this year it’s going to be different,” says a fan.

For some the rivalry game is a tradition, even bringing fans in from out of town on a holiday weekend to cheer on their alma mater.

“I’m sure it’s a tremendous economic boost for St. Louis. Just to see all of the orange and blue with the black and gold. But we’ll cheer the orange and blue. We love them,” says one man.

“If the Tigers win it’ll be a good Christmas,” jokes another.

While some are spending their weekend taking in the sights and sounds of the season, others say nothing puts them more in the holiday spirit than like the Braggin’ Rights game.

“I root for Illinois. I lived in Champaign. I’m from Illinois. Other than this game I root for Mizzou, any other game, but just not this one. I’ve got a lot of Missouri friends and I go to their games too,” says one man.