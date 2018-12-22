The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse impacted by partial government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The federal government is partially shutdown and negotiations are expected to continue over the weekend.

The senate is going to take this up later Saturday, but it's not evident where this goes from here because the votes for the president's border wall just aren't there.

The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are a part of the National Park Service and will therefore be closed due to the partial government shutdown.

The partial shutdown will also have an impact on farmers, as the USDA will close local and state farm service centers across the United States.

Over 30 million small businesses will no longer have access to federally-assisted loans and technical assistance. The Federal Housing Administration will see significant delays in loan processing and approvals. Local jurisdictions will not be able to move forward with community development block grant projects.