Pulse – Chouteau Greenway pedestrian path to run through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The face of St. Louis is changing thanks to the proposed Chouteau Greenway. A design team has been selected to take on a monumental task of a proposed pedestrian and bicycle path which will run through the City. We take a closer look at the plans and find out why the project is so important to the Gateway City region.
Guests:
- Shaughnessy Daniels, Community Engagement Manager of Great Rivers Greenway
- Todd Antoine, Vice President of Planning And Projects with Great Rivers Greenway
- Brian Phillips, Executive Director of Washington University Medical Center Redevelopment Corporation