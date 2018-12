× At least 20 killed when tsunami hits coastal areas in Indonesia

A tsunami hit Pandeglang, Serang and South Lampung, Indonesia, early Sunday, killing 20 people and injuring 165, according to a tweet from Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of public relations at Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Two people are missing and dozens of buildings were damaged, he said.

The tsunamiĀ was likely caused by a combination of underwater landslides due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Krakatau and the full moon, Nugroho tweeted. The country’s meteorological, climatological and geological agency is investigating the cause of the tsunami.

By Steve Almasy, CNN