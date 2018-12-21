ST. LOUIS - Atticus Reed is a fourth-grader at Clark Elementary in the Webster Groves School District. According to his mother, Clark has a great love for science and nature. He loves reading, the outdoors, and developing hypotheses from his many deep-seated questions. Atticus Reed is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Atticus Reed
