Suspect in custody after Alorton mayor’s home set on fire

BELLEVILLE, IL – A man has been charged with arson in the alleged firebombing of the home of Alorton Mayor Joann Reed earlier this month. Yadarius Crawford has been charged with Aggravate Arson-with persons present and Residential Arson. Crawford is in custody. His bond is set at $250,000. The case was investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Reed’s house was destroyed by fire on December 3, 2018. Police had been looking for a man seen throwing a Molotov cocktail into the home. Mayor Reed was asleep inside at the time of the fire but was able to make it safely.

This was the third time her house has been firebombed.