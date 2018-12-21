St. Louis police release surveillance video of officer-involved shooting at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video of a fatal encounter between officers and a suspected car thief at a north city gas station.

The incident occurred Wednesday, December 12 at the BP gas station near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue.

According to police, a license plate reader spotted a recently stolen vehicle at around 1 p.m. near the gas station. The city’s Real-Time Crime Center sent out an alert to officers to search for the vehicle.

Police found the stolen vehicle at the gas station. An officer on foot confronted the driver of the stolen vehicle while he was sitting at a gas pump with the vehicle's door open.

The video shows the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to escape. The vehicle dragged one officer and crashed into a pumping area on the other side of the gas station.

The officer being dragged fired his weapon during the altercation and struck the suspect in the chest. Both the officer and suspect were injured and taken to the hospital. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Demario Bass, was pronounced dead at the hospital.