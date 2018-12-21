Soldier dad surprises son at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Friday was the last day of classes for children here and they held a Christmas carol sing-along. But it came with a surprise for one kindergarten student when a soldier walked through the door and surprised his son.

Union School in Belleville called all their students to the gymnasium for a year-end assembly. But for Jaden Shepherd, the best present he could hope for—his dad—made a surprise visit.

Army Private First Class Julius Shepherd greeted his son with a big hug and gave him his dog tags to wear.