Body found in alley in downtown St. Charles; Major Case Squad investigating

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a death after the body of a man was discovered in downtown St. Charles Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Charles Police Department, a passerby saw a man on the ground in an alley near N. 2nd Street and Franklin streets around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters were the first to arrive and attempted to resuscitate the man to no avail.

Police said the man suffered some sort of trauma but wouldn't elaborate further. The medical examiner was called to the scene to help determine a cause of death.