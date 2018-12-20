With Christmas around the corner, busiest travel season now in swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The holiday travel rush is underway. The busiest travel periods are expected to be Thursday, Friday, and the day after Christmas.

AAA is expecting a record one-third of Americans to travel by road or air during the holiday travel period.

“We absolutely worry about flight delays,” said Brandie Vega.

She was at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport seeing her son off on a flight.

“It’s been busy but not too bad,” she said.

Weather in other parts of the country could cause delays in St. Louis this weekend. Passengers we talked with said they key is to be prepared.

“Plan ahead, organize, get there early,” said air traveler Barbara Hoercher. She also brings a book to read.

Passenger Kathleen Flemming ran into bumper to bumper traffic on her way to the airport but said drivers were patient.

“I find that people are so much nicer around Christmas time and I don’t know why we can’t be like that all year long,” she said.