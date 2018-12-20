Video shows moment once-homeless man realizes he won $250K lottery jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – For “Diego B,” second chances are things he cherishes.

A few years ago, he was homeless in Iowa, according to KDVR. Today, he is a lottery winner in Colorado.

"It's crazy, it's life changing," Diego said Thursday on his way to the bank. "I don't think I deserve it."

On Wednesday, Colorado Lottery officials surprised Diego at work and recorded the moment they told him that he won $250,000 off of a second-chance scratch ticket.

"Here I am today, no longer homeless and a winner of the lottery," Diego said with a laugh. "My life is weird, I wouldn't trade it though."

The original “Willy Wonka” ticket only cost Diego $10.

The 31-year-old plans to spend the money on land he had purchased outside of Alamosa and donate a portion to the National Park Service.