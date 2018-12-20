× Suspect charged with abandoning corpse of Ste. Genevieve murder victim

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – A second woman was charged in connection with the murder of a Ste. Genevieve man.

Susan Armantrout, 41, was charged Monday, December 17 with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, and illegal transportation of a corpse.

She’s accused of killing her husband, 36-year-old Aaron Armantrout, and hiding his body in the trunk of his BMW and leaving the vehicle inside a Potosi storage shed.

Investigators determined Susan Armantrout’s friend, Angel Senter, helped her transport and abandon Aaron’s body.

The St. Genevieve County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Senter, 41, with abandonment of a corpse. If convicted, Senter faces two to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Authorities believe Susan Armantrout plotted her husband’s death for several months.

Police interviewed Senter just after midnight on December 17. She told police she’d heard Susan say on numerous occasions that she was going to kill her husband. Senter also said Susan admitted to killing Aaron.