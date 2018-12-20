× Stepfather of murdered girl sentenced for child porn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The stepfather of Hailey Owens, the 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered in Springfield, Missouri four years ago is being sent to prison for child pornography. Jeff Barfield, 40, must now spend seven years behind bars.

Barfield claims he was only looking at child porn websites to make sure there were no images of Hailey online and to help police capture those who frequented the sites. Investigators say the incidents happened two years before Hailey was murdered by the former middle school football coach, Craig Wood. He was sentenced to death in January.