Nelly surprises kids at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS – Rapper and entertainer Nelly paid a surprise visit to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Thursday to spread goodwill and holiday cheer to the young patients.

“Hopefully I can bring some holiday cheer,” he said. “Some of the kids around here having a tough time around this time of year. It’s always tough this time of year with your family and your friends and you’re away from them. Hopefully, if I can make somebody smile, take their mind off it, then it’s worth it.”

Nelly also handed out 100 presents to kids in the hospital for the holidays.

Earlier this week, he stopped at Levine’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Make-A-Wish is his charity for his Black and White Ball and again this year,” said Michael Chaffin, Nelly’s manager. “So he just did the same thing in Charlotte on Monday this week and he just absolutely loves it.”

“If you follow me, then you know my history with cancer,” Nelly said. “I’ve lost several members of my family to cancer. It definitely is one that touches my heart. So yeah, get a chance to see some of the kids. And yeah, chemo is tough. If I can bring somebody a smile, it’s worth it.”