Five charged following basketball brawl at Alton High School

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a parent, two 18-year-olds, and two juveniles for a fight that occurred at an Alton High School basketball game last month.

The fight broke out November 23 between players for the Alton Redbirds and Riverview Gardens Rams. The fight happened with just 19 seconds left in the third quarter and quickly spilled into the stands.

The game was ultimately suspended and both teams were forced to forfeit the game and games scheduled for the coming Saturday night.

Both the Alton and Riverview Gardens school districts ruled that no one would be expelled as a result of the fight. However, several students were suspended for their involvement.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Ahmad Sanders with one count of aggravated battery and three counts of resisting a police officer. Cri’Shonna Hickman, 18, was also charged with aggravated battery. And 37-year-old Tiffany Brown was charged with aggravated battery.

The aggravated battery charge carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

The two juveniles face additional charges but their cases will remain in juvenile court. No other information was released on those defendants.