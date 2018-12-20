Firefighter injured after falling through floor during south St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A firefighter was injured while responding to an apartment fire in the Shaw neighborhood early Thursday morning. The firefighter fell through the third floor to the second floor of the building. Battalion Chief Paul Maletich says he hurt his head but is in stable condition.

The three-story structure in the 4200 block of Botanical is under rehab. No one is currently living there. There is water and smoke damage to two units in the building.

A person heading to work reported the fire. Fire alarms were going off in the building. Firefighters started working to quell the flames at around 6:30 am Thursday. They said that is was under control in around 20 minutes.

There is no one currently living in the apartment building. Firefighters did not find anyone inside during a search.