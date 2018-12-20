Car break-ins outside Metro East daycares

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A number of police departments in the Illinois Metro East are investigating car burglaries they say are happening at daycares.

Collinsville police are reporting someone broke into a car at Kaleidoscope of Kids Daycare on United Drive on December 18.

According to a daycare worker there, a grandmother ran inside to pick up her grandchildren and returned her vehicle to find her passenger window smashed open and her purse gone. Police said later that day, people were seen on camera at a Collinsville Walgreens using credit cards stolen from a burglary at a daycare in Troy.

Edwardsville police are also investigating a car burglary at a daycare from the same day.

Investigators are not calling the daycare burglaries a trend or a pattern but do say that crooks may be seeing an opportunity any place people leave their cars for short periods of time. They urge people to lock their doors and keep valuables out of plain view.