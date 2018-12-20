× Belleville mother arrested after child ingests meth and fentanyl

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old Belleville woman after her two-year-old child was rushed to the hospital for ingesting methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 700 block of S. 15th Street just after 2:20 a.m. on December 10 for a child health emergency.

Paramedics were already at the home administering CPR to the child.

Deputies spoke with the child’s mother, identified as Ashley Parr, who said she fell asleep on the couch with the two-year-old sleeping on her lap. Parr said when she woke up and rolled the child over, she noticed the child was not breathing properly and gasping for air. Parr said she went across the street for help.

Paramedics rushed the child to a St. Louis hospital, where doctors discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl in the child’s bloodstream.

Deputies search Parr’s home and located drug paraphernalia and suspected illegal substances.

Parr was taken into custody on December 19. Prosecutors charged Parr the following day with possession of methamphetamine, reckless conduct-great bodily harm, and child endangerment.

The child survived the ordeal and was placed in the custody of family members.