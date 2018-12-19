× Missing Riverview Gardens School District student found safe

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Riverview Gardens School District said a missing 13-year-old student has been found safe.

According to a district spokesman, Ayana Kendle was last seen Tuesday afternoon getting off her school bus at St. Cyr and Bellefontaine roads.

Her family filed a missing person’s report with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.

Kendle was located safe on Wednesday afternoon and has since been reunited with her family.