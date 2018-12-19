× Second arrest made in the murder of a Ste. Genevieve man

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO – Wednesday evening the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Office announced that an additional arrest has been made in the Aaron Armantrout murder.

Susan Armantrout, the decedent’s wife, was charged Monday with the killing of her husband and hiding his body in the trunk of the family’s BMW at a storage locker in Potosi, Missouri.

Armantrout has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. Her bond was set at $1 million cash-only.

Today she plead not guilty to all charges in court.